Marion County man accused of killing girlfriend, FaceTiming her father as she died, now in jail

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County man accused of killing his girlfriend, then running off with her baby has now been transported back to Central Florida after being apprehended in the Florida Keys.
Officials led Deangelo Clark into the Marion County Jail after a month in the hospital as he tried to hide his face from cameras.
Investigators said Clark fatally stabbed 20-year-old Kiara Alleyne.
Deputies believe he then took off with their child before dropping the baby off with family.
READ MORE: Man facing charges in killing of Marion County woman FaceTimed her father as she was dying
Officials said Clark called Alleyne's father and explained what happened inside the home. Investigators said they also found evidence that the suspect tried to set the place on fire after the victim was killed, but failed.
"When Deangelo Clark fled Marion County he went to Monroe County, where he attempted a home burglary and caught a vehicle on fire," said Cecelia Koon of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. "He experienced some pretty significant burns from that and was treated."
