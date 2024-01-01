Marion County man in critical condition after standoff with Deputies

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Marion County is in critical condition after being shot by deputies, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of SW 19th Avenue Road just after noon Sunday, in reference to an adult male firing a gun both inside and outside his home.

Read: Orlando police investigate after ‘unidentified remains’ found in pond in Osceola County

According to MCSO, a long standoff followed as negotiators worked on a peaceful resolution.

Then the man exited the home firing more rounds into the air according to MCSO.

Read: Person in vehicle shoots 3 people inside another vehicle in Orlando, police say

The man pointed his firearm towards deputies and that’s when he was shot, MCSO said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Read: Tour helicopter collides with drone in Daytona Beach

As standard practice, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate.

MCSO said all deputies involved in the shooting will be on paid, administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group