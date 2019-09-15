Marion County officials searching for woman, four children, after they've been missing for six weeks

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman and her four children after they have been missing for six weeks.
Officials said Casei Jones, 32, and her four children- Cameron Bowers, 10; Preston Bowers, 5; Mercalli Jones, 2; and Aiyana Jones, 1- were last seen in the Ocala area.
According to officials, Jones may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, Florida tag 91SEJ.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 372-732-9111.
