Marion County officials seek help identifying man in connection to 8 armed robberies

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in tracking down a man they believe robbed eight convenience stores throughout Marion County.

    Marion County officials said the man is responsible for the following robberies: 

    • April 20 - Terrace Liquors at 184 Marion Oaks Boulevard
    • April 21 - Dollar General at 896 Marion Oaks Manor
    • May 6 - Dollar General at 13145 SE 47th Avenue
    • May 10 - Ocklawaha Food Store at 12909 East Highway 25
    • May 22 - Sunoco at 3257 NE Jacksonville Road
    • May 23 - Buck-N-Doe's at 21075 SE Highway 42
    • May 25 - Kangaroo at 10143 SE Sunset Harbor Road
    • May 25 - Ray's Grocery at 9251 S. Highway 314A

    A Dollar General manager told Channel 9 the suspect held her 74-year-old employee at gunpoint in one of the robberies. 

    Officials said the suspect is described as a black male, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 3 inches with a thin build.

    If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867.

