Marion County officials shoot man accused of making threats, driving toward them

    By: Christopher Boyce

    MCINTOSH, Fl. - One man was sent to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon where Marion County deputies said he was causing a disturbance. 

    Deputies were initially called out to the 20800 block of 12 Street in McIntosh due to a disturbance call, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. 

    The caller told officials that a man was sitting in his car outside her home and making threats toward to her and her family. Deputies said the man also threatened to "run over anyone who came near him."

    Upon deputies' arrival, the subject became uncooperative and would not listen to commands, according to MCSO.  

    Witnesses said the man then drove toward deputies, who then fired shots. 

    The subject is currently in stable condition.

    The investigation remains ongoing. 

