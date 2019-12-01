Marion County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 60-year-old man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for Robert Weldon, 60, who went missing early Sunday morning.
Deputies said Weldon was last seen in the Spruce Creek neighborhood around 7:30 a.m.
It is believed Weldon is traveling on foot and may still be in the Spruce Creek neighborhood.
Deputies said Weldon has made statements that have them concerned for his well-being.
Weldon was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray jeans.
Officials said Weldon weighs about 160 pounds and stands 5 feet, 9 inches.
Anyone with information regarding Weldon's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
