Marion County sheriff says teachers ran toward gunfire during shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has offered its heartfelt thanks to the community, teachers and his resource officer following Friday’s shooting at Forest High School.
Sheriff Billy Woods thanked school resource Officer Jim Long, who he said had the shooter in custody within three minutes of the gunfire.
He also said there were several teachers who risked their lives to protect children.
Timeline: Forest High School shooting
Woods said Assistant Principals Bob Panitzke, Lisa Sandlin, David Stopyra, Jennifer and Leach Cotton, and teachers Kelly Panasuk and Sara Ledy ran toward the gunfire.
“Every single one of these people saved countless lives yesterday. Words can not express how grateful we are for their heroic actions,” Woods said in a Facebook post Saturday.
Deputies said Sky Bouche, 19, walked into the school with a shotgun in a guitar case and opened fire, injuring a 17-year-old student in the foot.
Bouche faces charges including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.
