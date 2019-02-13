  • Marion County youth pastor accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

    By: Chip Skambis , Deanna Allbrittin

    Updated:

    BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A Belleview youth pastor was arrested after Marion County deputies say he sent sexually explicit text messages to a teenage girl, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Christopher Patrick, 30, is facing a charge of obscene communication with a minor, jail records show. 

    Related Headlines

    Patrick is a youth pastor at the Grace Baptist Church in Belleview, and the victim is in the youth program, deputies said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    A parent of a child in the youth program was made aware of the text messages and notified a school resource officer at a local high school, deputies said. 

    During the investigation, a Marion County detective obtained the victim's phone and saw sexually explicit messages and photos Patrick allegedly sent to the victim, according to a press release. 

    If anyone else has any knowledge that Patrick may have more victims, the Sheriff's Office urges them to contact Detective Craig Evans at 352-368-3535.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories