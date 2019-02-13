Marion County youth pastor accused of sending sexually explicit texts to a minor

BELLEVIEW, Fla. - A Belleview youth pastor was arrested after Marion County deputies say he sent sexually explicit text messages to a teenage girl, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Christopher Patrick, 30, is facing a charge of obscene communication with a minor, jail records show.
Patrick is a youth pastor at the Grace Baptist Church in Belleview, and the victim is in the youth program, deputies said.
A parent of a child in the youth program was made aware of the text messages and notified a school resource officer at a local high school, deputies said.
During the investigation, a Marion County detective obtained the victim's phone and saw sexually explicit messages and photos Patrick allegedly sent to the victim, according to a press release.
If anyone else has any knowledge that Patrick may have more victims, the Sheriff's Office urges them to contact Detective Craig Evans at 352-368-3535.
