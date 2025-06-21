Active shooter call in Marion County canceled after confirming no shooter threat

OCALA, Fla. — Officers from the Ocala Police Department were called to Advent Health in Marion County last night about an active shooter report, but found no evidence of a shooter or threat.

A citizen made the 911 call, mistakenly thinking that an incident at a Gainesville hospital was an active shooter threat at Advent Health in Ocala.

After looking into it, officers found that the incident at Gainesville hospital was not true and no one was hurt at Advent Health Ocala.

The Ocala Police Department stressed that community safety is its highest priority. They expressed gratitude to all first responders for their swift response and valued the public’s cooperation during the incident.

The police department’s quick response and the public’s cooperation ensured the situation was resolved without incident.

