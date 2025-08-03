Deputies report that a man was shot and killed in Marion County

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. — A male was shot and killed in Silver Springs on Saturday evening, as reported by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at NE 54th Place, visible on the map below. Deputies arrived to find an adult white male with a gunshot wound, who was later declared dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

Major Crimes detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived and questioned everyone involved. The investigation continues and no additional information has been made public yet.

Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as further details become available.

