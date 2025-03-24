Operation Green Light event will be available to the Marion County communities

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host its annual Operation Green Light event March 31 – April 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Marion County customers with suspended driver’s licenses will have a chance to get their licenses back during this annual Green Light event. By paying overdue court obligations in full, including traffic tickets, customers can seize the opportunity while saving up to 25 percent in additional fees.

This year’s event will be available to customers in person, by phone, and online. The communities of Marion County can read below for additional guidance:

Pay in Person

Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, 110 NW First Ave.

-Criminal Division – Room 303 -Traffic Division – Room 101 -Court Compliance / Payment Plans – Room 105

Pay by Phone

-Criminal Division – 352-671-5674 -Traffic Division – 352-671-5599

Apply for a Payment Plan in Person or Online

Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller, 110 NW First Ave.

-Court Compliance / Payment Plans – Room 105

Criminal Payment Plan Application –here.

Traffic Payment Plan Application – here.

During its 2024 event, the Marion County Clerk’s Office helped approximately 256 customers become eligible for driver’s license reinstatement.

Extended hours will be offered Tuesday, April 1, and Thursday, April 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group