‘Our hearts go out’ A pedestrian in a wheelchair was fatally struck in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Police Department reports that the pedestrian was in a wheelchair while crossing NW Blitchton Road when a car struck the pedestrian fatally.

Ocala Police responded Saturday to the scene on NW Blitchton Road due to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

According to the report, an OPD Traffic Homicide Investigator determined that leading up to the crash, the woman was in a wheelchair while crossing NW Blitchton Rd.

As the pedestrian crossed the road, the Mazda struck the woman. One adult female pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where, sadly, she passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the Mazda remained on the scene as officers arrived.

The Ocala Police Department stated, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s loved ones during this difficult time. This crash is under investigation.”

