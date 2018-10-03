Markeith Loyd appears in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to appear in Orange County court Wednesday.
Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn baby as well as Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
Loyd’s attorneys are expected to raise more challenges to the death penalty case.
WATCH: Jailhouse videos of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd speaking to family
They may continue to raise legal questions about whether Dixon's unborn baby counts as a murder victim.
Follow reporter Field Sutton and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon for updates from the courtroom.
Watch the #MarkeithLoyd hearing live this morning:https://t.co/j9sm84GurY#WFTV pic.twitter.com/eQF3cpwGIv— Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 3, 2018
