  • Markeith Loyd appears in court

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to appear in Orange County court Wednesday. 

    Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn baby as well as Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

    Related Headlines

    Loyd’s attorneys are expected to raise more challenges to the death penalty case.

    WATCH: Jailhouse videos of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd speaking to family

    They may continue to raise legal questions about whether Dixon's unborn baby counts as a murder victim.

    Follow reporter Field Sutton and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at noon for updates from the courtroom.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories