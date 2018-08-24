0 Markeith Loyd makes new effort to avoid death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd is making another attempt at dodging the death penalty.

Loyd’s lawyers are asking a judge to give the case back to State Attorney Aramis Ayala and erase more than a year’s worth of work in the courtroom.

The requests follow a months-long effort to remove Ayala from the case because he refused to pursue the death penalty. State Attorney Brad King is prosecuting this case instead after a Florida supreme court decision upholding King's appointment.

TRENDING NOW:

Now the defense is trying to get King booted off, put Ayala back in place and avoid the death penalty.

However, chief judge Frederick Lauten wants a trial date, which is delayed until April at the earliest.

Coincidentally, attorneys on both sides of the case are trying a death penalty case in another county at the same time, and they say they want to move things along and are in no mood to compromise.

Now the judge has agreed to wait three weeks to discuss the request.

Having failed to accomplish the scheduling, the hearing is recessed. Loyd will be back in court on September 11. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 24, 2018

The defense also voiced frustration about after an Eyewitness News report Tuesday revealed jail visitation tapes in which Loyd could be heard strategizing about the case.

(story continues below)

Loyd just entered the courtroom under heavy guard, as usual. He has a new look. His hair is in four very short pony tails on the sides, back and top of his head. He's talking with his attorneys now as we wait for the judge to take the bench. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) August 24, 2018

Loyd is accused of gunning down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot in January 2017 after she recognized him as being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in December 2016.

Loyd was on the run for nine days before his capture, investigators said.

Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding in the search for Loyd.

Watch: Markeith Loyd goes on profanity-laced rant during first court appearance

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

© 2018 Cox Media Group.