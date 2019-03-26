0 Markeith Loyd's trial pushed back again; new judge and date set

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd’s trial has been pushed back again.

He was scheduled to be tried for murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in May. Tuesday morning that date was postponed again, to Sept. 30.

Judge Fred Lauten promised Dixon’s family that the case will go to trial this year.

But Lauten won’t be the judge presiding over the case. He’s retiring this summer. So the case will be handed over to a new judge.

Lauten made the decision Tuesday to allow Loyd’s attorneys more time to prepare their case. Loyd's attorney, Terence Lenamon, said there was no way he would be ready by May. He said he has more than 100 depositions to take from mostly law enforcement on the scene of Loyd’s arrest.

The delay for Dixon’s case also mean Loyd’s trial for the murder of Lt. Deborah Clayton will be also be pushed back.

