Markeith Loyd trial: Closing arguments, jury deliberations to begin Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County, facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016. A month later, they said, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.
The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.
5:15 a.m.
Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Markeith Loyd murder trial for the death of Sade Dixon will begin Wednesday morning.
That comes the day after Loyd wrapped his testimony on the stand claiming he shot Dixon because he was "being attacked" and "went into warrior mode" and just started shooting.
"She was mad because I was moving on with my life and she was losing her kid," Loyd said while on the stand.
Before the jury was dismissed for the day Tuesday, two jurors were scolded by judge Leticia Marque for conversations that happened regarding the case outside of the courtroom. Throughout the trial, two jurors have already been dismissed from the case.
Later in the day, after the jury had been dismissed, Loyd struggled to stay awake as his lawyers, prosecutors and the judge worked on jury instructions.
