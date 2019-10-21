Markeith Loyd trial: Jury to recommend either life or death for convicted killer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Last week, an Orange County jury found Markeith Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby.
This week, the same jury is set to recommend whether Loyd should serve life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.
A month after Loyd killed Dixon in 2016, he is accused of shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture. He also faces the death penalty in that case, which is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.
5 a.m.
Testimony is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the penalty phase of Markeith Loyd's first murder trial.
Loyd's lawyer said issued the following statement after Loyd was convicted last week:
"I think the death penalty is the wrong message from our community. I am hopeful the jury will give Markeith life in prison."
Meanwhile, prosecutor Ric Ridgway declined to comment.
"I haven't commented so far, I'm not gonna start now," he said.
According to WFTV legal analyst Bil Schadffer, the death penalty for Loyd is a real possibility.
"The time it took the jury to deliver this verdict and the force of this verdict, guilty on every single count, tells me it's going to be a job for this defense to convince the jury not to recommend death," he said.
It took the jury four and a half hours to deliberate before handing down guilty verdicts last Wednesday.
