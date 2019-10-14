  • Markeith Loyd trial: Loyd may take the stand as prosecutors wrap up their case

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

    Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016, and, a month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

    Related Headlines

    The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    5 a.m.

    Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Markeith Loyd on Monday, which could include Loyd himself taking the stand.

    Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

    Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for the latest update from the trial over the weekend, and follow Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton on Twitter for up-to-the-minute coverage from inside the courtroom.

    Click here to catch up on what happened in court late last week.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories