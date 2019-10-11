0 Markeith Loyd trial: Opening staments to begin in trial of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County facing murder charges in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016, and, a month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

5 a.m.

Opening statements will begin Friday in the trial of accused killer Markeith Loyd.

A jury was seated Thursday, consisting of 12 women and four men.

After they were sworn in Thursday afternoon, the jury members were taken to a hotel, where they will be sequestered through the end of the trial.

Thursday highlights:

Seating a jury in the case was difficult as Thursday marked day nine of jury selection. The biggest challenge was finding people who believe they can sit on a jury and assume Loyd is innocent until proven guilty, because the case is so well-known.

Potential jurors were screened thoroughly. Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said the jury make-up won't make a difference when it comes time to deliver a verdict.

Many were questioned on their stance on abortion since Dixon was pregnant when she was killed, as well as their previous interactions with police and their opinions of the court system.

