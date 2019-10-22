Markeith Loyd trial: 3 doctors expected to testify for defense as penalty phase continues

ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in the trial of Markeith Loyd began Monday. He was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby in 2016.
A month after killing Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to avoid capture. That case is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.
This trial is for Dixon's death only. A jury must decide whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
5 a.m.
Testimony is slated to continue today at 9 a.m. Defense attorneys plan to put three other doctors on the stand during the penalty phase before going to the jury.
The state rested its case Monday after calling a handful of witnesses, including an Orlando police officer and a probation officer. Loyd's siblings also took the stand. Click here to read in-depth coverage of Monday's testimony.
Before court wrapped for the day, Markeith Loyd addressed Judge Leticia Marques, objecting to an email that was sent to her about his alleged brain damage. He believed the information should have been shared with a jury and not her, at one point telling her to "go on about your business," before giving a head nod to cameras.
