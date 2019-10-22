0 Markeith Loyd trial timeline: Day 15

ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in the trial of Markeith Loyd continued Tuesday. He was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby in 2016.

A month after killing Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to avoid capture. That case is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.

This trial is for Dixon's death only. A jury must decide whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

3:29 p.m.

The state has rested its rebuttal case. Closing arguments are slated to begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

3:18 p.m.

When asked if "his value to the state is giving them something good," so he'll be hired again, Prichard replied, "My value is giving them honest answers."

2:40 p.m.

Psychologist Dr. Greg Prichard was called to the stand for the state.

The state asked Prichard about the MMPI test, which the defense’s witnesses testified was given to Markeith Loyd.

“Would you ever use the MMPI to form a diagnosis?” the prosecutor asked.

“No. That’s not what it’s for,” Prichard said.” It’s for informing a diagnosis.”

Prichard also said he did not see any sign of psychosis when he spoke with Loyd. Prichard said he does not believe Loyd suffers from delusions, either.

2:30 p.m.

Kianna Loyd talked about the day she was in the hospital in labor. She said Markeith Loyd couldn’t be there because he had gotten “shanked” in prison.

“He felt bad that he couldn’t be there for us physically, and he wanted to be able to do that. He wanted another chance to be able to do that,” she said.

Next, jurors watched a video which the rest of the court could not see. Reporter Field Sutton tweeted that it “sounds like Loyd talking in a loving/friendly way to a young child. Probably Kianna's daughter.”

“Just how much of an impact he is on our family is amazing,” she said.

At 2:40 p.m., the defense rested its case and Keanna Loyd was dismissed.

2:15 p.m.

Markeith Loyd’s daughter, Kianna Loyd, was called to the stand. Kianna said her brother, Markeith Loyd Jr., is in a mental institution and suffers from schizophrenia.

She described her childhood and talked about her father.

“I spent a lot of time with him because he, him and I have just always been closer than my mom and I,” she said.

Kianna Loyd said she thought her father was rich when she was a child. She said he always had a lot of money.

“There was nothing that I needed that I didn’t have. He just was like the greatest thing ever,” Keanna Loyd said.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon asked if her father showed her love.

“Yeah, for sure,” she replied.

Keanna describe her daughter’s relationship with Markeith Loyd.

“Their relationship is so funny. Their relationship is so genuine. And, like, I swear he likes her more than me. He loves her so much, and she loves him so much.” She said.

2 p.m.

The court is back in session after an hour lunch break.

The jury was not present when the prosecution and the defense haggled about various objections to the potential testimony of a rebuttal witness for the state.

“I object to the testimony,” defense attorney Terry Lenamon said.

But Judge Leticia Marques did not agree with the reason for the objection.

Before the jury was called in, the defense asked to review some video.

“Any objection to the video?” Marques asked.

The state objected to one video. The jury was ordered back to the courtroom.

12 p.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon redirected his questioning and asked about delusions.

“The individual is dealing with a situation, to with a normal person might make them a little anxious, they are terrified or frightened for their life,” Dr. Michael Scott Maher said.

In Loyd’s case, Maher said,“He doesn’t have a choice of what his brain could do.”

Lenamon asked Maher about how Markeith Loyd reacted the day he shot Sade Dixon.

Maher said Loyd’s PTSD and delusions played into the reaction he had when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The defense rested and Judge Leticia Marques broke for lunch.

11:50 a.m.

The prosecution cross-examined Dr. Michael Scott Maher.

The prosecution asked Maher whether he cleared Markeith Loyd as competent to stand trial.

"He did not meet the criteria for legal insanity," Maher said.

The prosecutor asked Maher to describe the difference between a hallucination and a delusion.

“If you see little green men, that’s a hallucination. If you think they are from space, that is a delusion,” Maher said.

Maher said if a person is delusional, that classifies as a psychotic disorder.

“You testified that his mental state played a part in the murders. So, does it matter to you how these murders occurred?” the prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” Maher replied.

The prosecution rested and the defense redirected.

11:30 a.m.

Psychiatrist Dr. Michael Scott Maher was called to the stand for the defense.

“I make a very focused effort to make my own conclusion,” Maher said.

Attorney Terry Lenamon asked Maher what process he used to evaluate Loyd. He said he used the interaction process by talking to and listening to Loyd.

Maher stated that he conducted a psychiatric interview and a mental status evaluation on Loyd.

“He challenged me on a lot of the things I said,” Maher said. “He was cooperative, but he had a tendency from the beginning to want to control the process.”

Maher said Loyd went on many “tangents.”

Maher said he believes Loyd is mentally ill and that he suffers from psychosis, not otherwise specified.

11:15 a.m.

After a 15-minute break, Shanika Bush took the stand for the defense. Bush is Markeith Loyd’s cousin.

“We had a good relationship. He’s my favorite cousin,” Bush said. ”’Cause we are both the same age. He was always fun, protective.”

“Did you visit him in prison?” defense attorney Terry Lenamon asked.

“Yes,” Bush said.

During cross-examination, Bush stated she never noticed any domestic violence in the home.

10:50 a.m.

The prosecution then began its cross-examination of Campbell.

Assistant State Attorney Ric Ridgway asked if PTSD affected Markeith Loyd.

Dr. James Campbell said PTSD affected Loyd’s ability to relax, his judgment and his ability to judge whether something was dangerous.

"Did you take a look at whether PTSD actually had any effect on these murders?" Ridgway asked.

"Not directly,” Campbell said.

Campbell was dismissed and Judge Leticia Marques ordered a 15-minute break.

10:40 a.m.

A disruption caused the trial to abruptly stop.

Channel 9 reporter Field Sutton is inside the courtroom. He tweeted: “For several minutes, either Jameis or Jamesia Slaughter has been causing a commotion at the doors to the courtroom. Jameis is Loyd's ex who was arrested but never prosecuted for helping him while he was on the run. Jamesia is her identical twin sister, hence my inability to know which one.

Judge Leticia Marques has admonished everyone in the courtroom. She says whichever Slaughter is currently out in the hall is out for the rest of the day. (She had been seated in the gallery prior to the commotion.)”

After the jury returned to the courtroom, Campbell continued his testimony and discussed a “fight or flight” syndrome.

“He has no flight. He is all fight. When he is threatened, he stands up for himself and the people he loves,” Campbell said.

10:30 a.m.

Dr. James Campbell said Markeith Loyd never thought anybody had to look out for him because he was the protector.

“He has very well-entrenched self-defense mechanisms,” he said. “I think he thinks that being emotional is a sign of weakness.”

Campbell said Loyd explained that his family doesn’t believe in mental illness. Campbell said he spoke with other experts and confirmed that “there is a history of mental illness in his family that’s largely been ignored.”

“In my professional opinion, Mr. Loyd suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Campbell said.

10:05 a.m.

Next up for the defense: Clinical psychiatrist Dr. James Campbell.

Campbell said he practices in Florida and specializes in trauma of adult survivors of child abuse.

“His mother, from his report, not available,” Campbell said. “He and his older sister were in charge of taking care of things and running the house.”

Campbell said Loyd talked about the beatings his mother gave him.

“He spoke about his mother beating him extensively when she got home,” Campbell said.

Campbell said Loyd told him she used belts and extension cords.

“He told me a story about being seven years old and the pantry and the fridge being empty. He had to go out and scrounge or steal to try to feed himself and the other kids,” Campbell said.

10 a.m.

The prosecution began its cross-examination of Dr. Joseph Sesta.

Sesta testified that most of the work he does is in death penalty cases.

The prosecution said within 10 years, Sesta has testified in more than 100 cases.

“Were you hired because you’re one of the best?” the prosecutor asked.

“That’s a little narcissistic, but I’d like to think so,” Sesta said.

Sesta was dismissed.

9:45 a.m.

Delusions of persecution: That is what Dr. Joesph Sesta talked about next.

“His big thing is delusions of persecution, essentially that people are trying to persecute him. And, that’s big for us in forensic cases, because often that precipitates violence,” Sesta said.

Sesta said he measured the level of Loyd’s criminality, to which he described, “The bar shows you how far out the criminal scores go. He’s way past even the bar for criminals.”

“I do think he’s suffering from a psychotic disorder; both persecutory and grandiose delusions. Certainly, in a case like this it’s something that should be on our radar that it could be very important,” Sesta said.

9:30 a.m.

Dr. Joseph Sesta began talking about Loyd’s alleged delusions.

“He gets targeted and gets arrested more often than others. He used to run the whole city of Orlando. So, I’m thinking these are some strange thoughts,” he said.

Sesta said he administered the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) to Loyd, which is a standardized psychometric test of adult personality and psychopathology.

“He’s not faking bad. That tells us he’s not faking or exaggerating symptoms of mental illness,” Sesta said.

Sesta said he believes Loyd suffers from a " major thought disorder."

“This is not someone with a mild thought disorder. It’s so elevated, you have to pretty much understand this is a person with a major thought disorder,” Sesta said.

9:10 a.m.

The defense called its next witness, Dr. Joseph Sesta. He is a neuropsychologist who examined Markeith Loyd after the crimes.

Sesta reviewed Loyd's Orange County Public Schools’ records, and hospital records from recent years.

“He has a lot of head injuries. He has one from when he was 13 and on a military base. He got beat up with a pool cue, and they found him wandering and took him to the hospital,” Sesta said.

Sesta talked about another head injury that Loyd received when he was kidnapped.

“He was kidnapped for about four hours, and when they found him, according to them, he looked like the elephant man, he was beaten so badly,” Sesta said.

Sesta also said Loyd has an IQ of 89.

“Mr. Loyd doesn’t have any problems intellectually, but that’s not to say he doesn’t have problems psychiatrically,” Sesta said.

9 a.m.

The defense's first witness, Cornelius McCree. He is Markeith Loyd's cousin and grew up with him. McCree's testimony lasted about two minutes. He described growing up poor and skipping school with Loyd.

5 a.m.

Testimony is slated to continue today at 9 a.m. Defense attorneys plan to put three other doctors on the stand during the penalty phase before going to the jury.

The state rested its case Monday after calling a handful of witnesses, including an Orlando police officer and a probation officer. Loyd's siblings also took the stand. Click here to read in-depth coverage of Monday's testimony.

Before court wrapped for the day, Markeith Loyd addressed Judge Leticia Marques, objecting to an email that was sent to her about his alleged brain damage. He believed the information should have been shared with a jury and not her, at one point telling her to "go on about your business," before giving a head nod to cameras.

