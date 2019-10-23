ORLANDO, Fla. - The penalty phase in the trial of Markeith Loyd continues Wednesday. He was found guilty last week of first-degree murder for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn baby in 2016.
A month after killing Dixon, authorities said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to avoid capture. That case is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.
This trial is for Dixon's death only. A jury must decide whether to recommend the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
5 a.m.
Closing arguments are expected to begin in the penalty phase of the Markeith Loyd trial on Wednesday morning.
Once those conclude, the jury will be left to deliberate Loyd's fate.
On Tuesday, Loyd's 25-year-old daughter Kianna testified her father helped her through many things in her life, even when he was behind bars by offering parental advice over phone calls from prison.
"He just was like the greatest thing ever," she said.
She's hoping her testimony will show the jury her father deserves mercy, which in this case would be life in prison instead of death.
Two doctors also took the stand Tuesday for the defense, offering opposing viewpoints on Loyd's mental state.
Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
