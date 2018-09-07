ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd wants to put Orange County's head prosecutor on the stand as part of his defense.
Loyd's lawyers have filed a motion to call State Attorney Aramis Ayala during the penalty phase of his trials if he's convicted.
Ayala announced her opposition to the death penalty shortly after Loyd was indicted for the murders of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
The defense wants Ayala to tell the jury why she wasn't going to try to have the accused killer executed.
Ayala has been off the case for a year and a half after the governor reassigned it, along with many other death penalty cases, to another state attorney's office.
