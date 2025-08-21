Married couple accused of deadly hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers arrested Christopher Canet and Belkis Rodriguez on Wednesday.

Canet allegedly drove into a bike lane on 17-92 south of Spartan Drive earlier this week, resulting in the death of a bicyclist at the scene.

Rodriguez was arrested as an accessory to leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

The specific circumstances leading to Canet driving into the bike lane have not been detailed.

The couple remains in custody as authorities continue to investigate the incident.

