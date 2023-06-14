Marriott Vacations Worldwide hosts job fair Wednesday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a housekeeping job fair Wednesday at two of its Orange County resorts.

Most positions start at $17.10 an hour with a full benefits package, including medical and dental plans.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve just off of John Young Parkway.

Applicants who are picked will be employed at Marriott’s Grande Vista and Sheraton Vistana Villages.

More information on how to apply for an open job position can be found here.

