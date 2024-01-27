Marshmallow makers built a thriving business using TikTok. Here’s how they did it.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For Lindzi Shanks and Kat Connor, it’s all about the pour.

The duo launched their company in early 2016 with $100 and a shared desire not to travel traditional career routes. In the years that have followed, the bright pinks, reds, greens and blues that cascade from XO Marshmallow’s bowls and into pans have garnered them a massive following on social media.

Read: ‘It can happen to anyone’: Advocates, officials make statement against human trafficking

First pour, then pull those brightly-colored marshmallows apart.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group