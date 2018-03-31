  • Masked gas station robbers sought in Orange County, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are looking for two masked men who allegedly robbed a Chevron gas station at gunpoint Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    The two men—one wearing a clown mask, the other wearing a Jason Voorhees mask—came into the gas station at 7090 Aloma Road around 7 a.m. and demanded cash, deputies said. 

    Both men were armed, according to deputies. 

    The two men fled in a gold Jaguar. 

    Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Masked gas station robbers sought in Orange County, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alligators begin to descend upon Florida residential areas as mating…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Five-mile section of Wekiva Parkway opens

  • Headline Goes Here

    OIA braced for projected busiest travel day on record

  • Headline Goes Here

    Noor Salman trial: 'We were convinced she did know,' jury foreman says