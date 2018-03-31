Masked gas station robbers sought in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are looking for two masked men who allegedly robbed a Chevron gas station at gunpoint Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The two men—one wearing a clown mask, the other wearing a Jason Voorhees mask—came into the gas station at 7090 Aloma Road around 7 a.m. and demanded cash, deputies said.
Both men were armed, according to deputies.
The two men fled in a gold Jaguar.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office.
