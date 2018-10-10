  • Massive fire rips through Port St. John home

    By: Monique Valdes

    PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A massive fire ripped through a home in Port St. John late Tuesday night, Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said. 

    Crews said the fire started in the garage of the home on the 7200 block of Carlowe Avenue. 

    The three people inside the house made it out OK and one was treated at the scene. 

    Crews got to the home just after 8 p.m. 

    The fire marshal is working to figure out how the fire started. 

    No other details were released.
     

