Massive fire rips through Port St. John home

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A massive fire ripped through a home in Port St. John late Tuesday night, Brevard County Fire Rescue officials said.
Crews said the fire started in the garage of the home on the 7200 block of Carlowe Avenue.
Photos: Fire breaks out at Port St. John home
The three people inside the house made it out OK and one was treated at the scene.
Crews got to the home just after 8 p.m.
The fire marshal is working to figure out how the fire started.
No other details were released.
More Carlowe Av fire pics. #PORTSAINTJOHN #BREVARDCOUNTY #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #STRUCTUREFIRE pic.twitter.com/Nu8iDK9s61— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 10, 2018
**STRUCTURE FIRE**7200 blk Carlowe Ave. Port St John. Working garage fire extended into attic. Defensive fire conditions. 3 occupants out safely. 1 being checked out by medical crew. Inspector inbound. #BCFR #BREVARDSBRAVEST #STRUCTUREFIRE #PORTSAINTJOHN #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/V4Gw33nIUr— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) October 10, 2018
