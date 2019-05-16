Massive Volusia County drug bust may lead to arrests in drug related homicides

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of bags of drugs, guns and cars were all seized Thursday morning during a massive drug bust in Volusia County.
Deputies said the bust, called “Operation Smooth Criminal,” broke up a group that was moving three kilos of heroin a week.
Even the lower level dealers were making about $10,000 a day, deputies said.
The sheriff said this was a massive operation and he's hoping these arrests will help deputies solve some cold cases.
Volusia County deputies released body camera footage showing investigators hitting doors all over the county Thursday morning.
The operation saw 21 arrest warrants issued, 500 baggies of heroin confiscated and $250,000 in cash, guns and luxury cars all seized.
The sheriff said he's been watching the group moving heroin, fentanyl and cocaine for a year now before the operation Thursday to shut it down.
“If you come into this county and you insist on dealing this poison, and destroying families, the whole force of the criminal justice system is going to fall on top of you,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
The sheriff believes the pressure from this arrest could help flip some of those lower level dealers and get them to give up info on some drug related homicides.
