Mayor says FIFA tournament put Orlando on the world stage

ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor of Orlando says the FIFA Club World Cup is putting the city on the map as a top destination for sports and helping Orlando shine on the world stage.

The matches have attracted some of the best international soccer teams to Camping World Stadium.

More than 42,000 fans packed the stadium for Monday night’s match. And even more fans are expected for Friday’s quarterfinals.

“The tournament has been a great opportunity to showcase our outstanding venues and welcoming vibrant city,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer,

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group