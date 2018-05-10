  • MBI: 3 Orange County businesses busted for illegal gambling

    By: Len Kiese

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - At least four people are facing felony charges for operating illegal gambling houses in Orange County, according to investigators with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation.

    The MBI agents spent nearly one year going undercover and busted at least three Orange County businesses:

    Related Headlines

    J&S Pro Services and Tax Center on South Central Avenue in Apopka

    N&J Multiservices on West Colonial Drive in Orlando (a wireless store)

    Bargain Plus on North Pine Hills Road in Orlando 

    Hendry Morales Mendez, 35, Ivelisse Rosado, 40 and Angie Bonilla Hernandez, 37, all face charges ranging from racketeering to operating a gambling house and lottery, investigators said.

    The investigation by Apopka police began in 2017.

    Agents are still looking for a fourth suspect.

    Mendez, who worked at J&S Pro Services and Tax Center,  ran a gambling lottery system called "Bolita,” an illegal numbers game that spans different states, giving gamblers a chance to win as much as $1,000 in cash payouts. 

    >>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    MBI: 3 Orange County businesses busted for illegal gambling

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged in Orange County bail bondsman's slaying

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in Orlando retention pond is of woman in late teens, early 20s

  • Headline Goes Here

    SpaceX Falcon 9 Block 5 reusable rocket set to launch Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando's best seafood places