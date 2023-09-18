Meals on Wheels opens two new neighborhood dining sites in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — With inflation still on the rise, the cost of living day by day seems to be impossible for many people.

This is especially true for senior citizens who may be living on a fixed income.

However, a local nonprofit is trying to make things a little easier for the elderly community.

Meals on Wheels has opened two new locations in Seminole County.

Read: National Cheeseburger Day: Deals from McDonalds, Wendy’s, others

The new locations are at Midway Safe Harbor Center, at 2405 Rightway in Sanford and Westside Community Center Boys and Girls Club of West Sanford, at 919 S Persimmon Avenue in Sanford.

“Meals on Wheels, Etc. is known for feeding seniors through home delivery, but our Neighborhood Dining sites are equally as important to our mission,” said Mike McKee, executive director of Meals on Wheels, Etc. “We want nutritious meals, friendship and community to be accessible to seniors in every corner of Seminole County.”

Read: Band director tased, arrested after he refuses to stop band’s performance after a game

Officials said the two new sites bring the total Meals on Wheels, Etc. Neighborhood Dining sites to six, with four locations in Sanford, one in Casselberry and one in Altamonte Springs.

Neighborhood Dining provides nutritious meals, socialization and more to seniors ages 60 and up at several locations throughout Seminole County.

See: World War I-era plane flips at Massachusetts airfield during aviation event

The new sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group