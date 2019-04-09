Medical marijuana THC cap moves forward

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In what was, at some times, a heated House Appropriations Committee meeting, members approved a 10% cap on THC levels for smokable medical marijuana.
HB 7117 would limit the amount of THC that a medical marijuana treatment center may dispense for “dried leaves and flowers of marijuana to 10% THC.”
On a party-line vote, the committee approved the measure, which would also waive fees for veterans.
Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith offered amendments to extend medical marijuana qualifying conditions to people addicted to opioids and to remove the cap, had both amendments voted down.
Smith said while he approved of the exemption for veterans, the 10% cap was a “poison pill” and he voted against the bill.
Meanwhile, supports of the bill pointed to a study entitled “Changes in Cannabis Potency Over the Last 2 Decades” showing an increase in marijuana potency, finding, “increase in potency poses higher risk of cannabis use, particularly among adolescents.”
Right now, the bill does not have a Senate companion, limiting its chances at passing; however, that could change.
