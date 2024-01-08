Local

Meet Orange County Sheriff’s Office 2 newest members: K9s Max & Navi

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Things could get ‘ruff’ on the street for drug dealers, as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcome two new dogs to its K9 unit.

Deputies officially welcomed K9 Max and K9 Navi to the force this week.

Over the next few weeks, Max and Navi will go through an extensive 480-hour K9 school to become certified drug detection dogs.

Deputies said they can’t wait to see their two newest recruits out on the streets making a difference.

