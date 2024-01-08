Meet Orange County Sheriff’s Office 2 newest members: K9s Max & Navi

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Things could get ‘ruff’ on the street for drug dealers, as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office welcome two new dogs to its K9 unit.

Deputies officially welcomed K9 Max and K9 Navi to the force this week.

Meet Orange County Sheriff's Office 2 new members: K9s Max & Navi

Over the next few weeks, Max and Navi will go through an extensive 480-hour K9 school to become certified drug detection dogs.

Read: UF receives $2.5M for a new space institute

Deputies said they can’t wait to see their two newest recruits out on the streets making a difference.

Meet Orange County Sheriff's Office 2 new members: K9s Max & Navi

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group