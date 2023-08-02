MEGA MILLION jackpot soars to more than 1.1 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot continues to climb, reaching over $1.1 billion.

The MEGA MILLIONS jackpot has rolled over 29 consecutive times since April 21 making it the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $550 million.

This series of MEGA MILLIONS jackpot rollovers has generated more than $45.1 million for education in Florida.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded $1 billion in prizes to 72.3 million players.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $87.5 billion in prizes and made more than 3,500 people millionaires.

