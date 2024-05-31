Mega-sized I-Drive sports bar to open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new, two-level sports bar is coming to Pointe Orlando this fall. The 12,930-square-foot venue will be part of a larger, 73,000-square-foot complex called Live! At Pointe Orlando.

Marketing manager Erica Gutierrez of Pointe Orlando said 200 seats are planned, “but that can change since it’s under construction.”

Good News Construction is transforming the space formerly occupied by B.B. King’s Blues Club, which closed permanently during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

