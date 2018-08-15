Melbourne Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen, officers search for person of interest

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police are looking identify a person of interest after a local Boy Scout troop had its trailer stolen.
Boy Scouts of America Troop #285 reported the trailer was taken sometime around the evening of Aug. 6 and the morning of Aug. 8.
The white-colored, 10-foot 2000 Pace American brand trailer had “Boy Scouts of America Troop #285” lettering and the BSA logo visible on both sides, officers said.
Investigators said the trailer has a Florida registration with the license plate number 334WZN.
Officers released photos Wednesday showing a man they consider a person of interest.
Officers said the man was seen with what could have been the trailer at the BP gas station on Sarno Road around 3:45 p.m. last Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731.
