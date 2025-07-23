Melbourne community center closed until further notice after partial roof collapse

MELBOURNE, Fla. — On Tuesday, crews worked to mitigate the damage at the Joseph Davis Community Center here in Melbourne.

The city is still trying to determine its repair options after a partial roof collapse yesterday.

Area resident Effie Nelson told us, “It’s a lovely place to go there to bring your kids, drop your kids off. And it’s very safe.”

Eyewitness learned that some activities planned at the damaged community center will now happen at the nearby Eddie Lee Taylor, Sr. Community Center.

Here is a map of the Eddie Lee Taylor, Sr. Community Center:

However, for several kids, basketball practice for the local police athletic league will now happen on outdoor neighborhood courts.

Games have been moved to the Eau Gallie Civic Center. Marthenia Jones, the Executive Director of Melbourne, said today, “So, the kids who can’t get here, what we’re going to do is try to provide some kind of transportation to get them here because a lot of those kids live in that community, and they walk to the community center. So, we’ve been talking about transporting them from the Joe Davis Community Center here to Eau Gallie Civic Center for the games.”

But the Joseph N. Davis Community Center will remain closed until the building can be made safe. There’s currently no timeline for that.

