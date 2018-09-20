Melbourne International Airport closed due to police activity, officials say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne International Airport is closed Thursday due to police activity, Melbourne police said.
All flights have been suspended, officials said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
The airport will be closed until further notice, police said.
Melbourne officials said that a college student with a pilot’s license breached airport security and boarded a full-size passenger jet that was undergoing maintenance.
The student jumped the fence to gain access, officials said.
The student was apprehended by airport police.
The airport is being secured, and the student’s car that is parked outside the terminal is being investigated.
The student’s name has not been released.
