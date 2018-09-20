College student arrested after security breach at Melbourne International Airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne International Airport reopened Thursday after an early-morning security breach, Melbourne police said.
Melbourne airport officials said that a 26-year-old college student with a pilot’s license breached airport security and boarded a full-size passenger American Airlines jet that was undergoing maintenance.
The student jumped the fence to gain access, officials said. An airport employee saw the man enter the Airbus 321, and called airport police, MIA representative Lori Booker said.
Airport police apprehended the man and called Melbourne police.
"Melbourne Police Department responded within two minutes, " Booker said.
The student's car, which was parked outside the terminal, was towed after a robotic device searched it, Booker said.
Suspect is a 26yo with pilot training from Trinidad. He entered the US through Canada. He is a current or former Brevard Tech student. His name hasn’t been released— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 20, 2018
The FBI and the Terrorist Task Force also assisted in the investigation.
The man's, whose name has not been released, was born in Trinidad and entered the U.S. through Canada, Booker said.
Booker also said the man had a Florida driver's license.
The airport terminal is open and has returned to normal operations. Please check with carriers for flight details.— Melbourne Police (@MelbournePolice) September 20, 2018
