Melbourne man convicted in grandmother’s ‘agonizing death’

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person for neglect for what prosecutors say led to the “untimely and agonizing death” of his 87-year-old grandmother.

According to the state attorney’s office for the 18th Judicial Circuit, a Brevard County jury found Allen Arias guilty this week.

Arias, 47, is awaiting his sentencing on Aug. 20. in the Brevard County jail.

Prosecutors say Arias was arrested in 2019 after taking his grandmother, Anita Arias, to Holmes Regional Medical Center. She was covered in bed sores, with some infested with maggots and other insects.

Police say her bedroom in their shared home was filthy.

Prosecutors added they also found diabetes medication that was prescribed but never administered.

Autopsy results presented at trial showed Anita Arias died from dehydration, emaciation, sepsis and highly elevated blood sugar.

Prosecutors said her grandson was her caretaker and knew of her diabetes and mobility issues.

In his defense, Arias and other family members portrayed the grandmother as a “lifelong curmudgeon and hoarder who would refuse food, medicine and doctors’ appointments,” the state attorney’s office said.

“It’s unfair to say she died the way she lived,” said assistant state attorney Tiffany Colonsaid. “Elderly people might be set in their ways, but you still need to do what you need to do to take care of them – or you need to ask for help.”

“Ultimately, I’m happy the victim finally got justice, even though she wasn’t here to see it,” Colon said.

