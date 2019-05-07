Melbourne nurse arrested after alleged inappropriate touching of patient

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A nurse is in custody after a woman said he crossed the line with touching during an exam.
The woman said 37-year-old Jose Cruz touched her sexually at Holmes Regional Medical Center Thursday during a skin assessment examination.
Related Headlines
The victim said that Cruz and a female nurse were both in the room initially and that it wasn't until the female nurse left that Cruz began the touching.
Cruz confirmed significant parts of the victim's story when he was questioned by detectives, according to police.
Records revealed Cruz received his nursing license in 2015 and that it remains active as he sits inside Brevard County Jail.
Hospital officials have not commented on Cruz's employment status.
Cruz faces charges of sexual battery and battery.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}