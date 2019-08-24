  • Melbourne Police Department investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

    Officers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near North Harbor City Boulevard and Parkway Drive.

    Officials on the scene said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.

    The pedestrian was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to investigators.

    The crash is under investigation.

