Melbourne Police Department investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that involved a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Officers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near North Harbor City Boulevard and Parkway Drive.
Officials on the scene said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.
The pedestrian was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to investigators.
The crash is under investigation.
