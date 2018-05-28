  • Melbourne police investigate deadly shooting inside home

    By: Kevin Williams , Megan Cruz

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Melbourne Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

    Officers tell Channel 9’s Megan Cruz the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday in a home at the corner of Mt. Carmel Lane and Canby Drive in Melbourne.

    Police have not released any details about the victim, a suspect, or what led to the homicide.

    Location of homicide investigation:

