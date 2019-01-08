  • Melbourne police investigate fatal crash

    By: Christopher Boyce

    MELBOURNE, Fl. - Officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Melbourne Monday afternoon, according to the Melbourne Police Department. 

    It happened in the area of Eau Gallie Boulevard and U.S. 1.

    The crash caused traffic delays, impacting both north and southbound lanes. 

    The roads were clear from cleanup within an hour, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

    Victim information has not yet been released.

