Melbourne Police: Search for suspect that shot a man and sprayed bullets in neighorhood.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne Police said a suspect is out on the loose after he shot and wounded a man in the stomach early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the shooting took after midnight in the 900 block of Poplar Lane in South Melbourne.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center and is being treated for his injuries.

Melbourne Sergeant Benjamin Slover said the male victim is in stable condition.

Police said that several homes along the residential street and a car were struck by bullets.

It was not immediately known if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

An investigation is ongoing.

