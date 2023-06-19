Melbourne police seeking witnesses to fatal crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating a crash that left a man dead Friday.

Police responded to the intersection of North Harbor City Blvd. and Babcock St. around 5:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a collision between two vehicles.

According to crash investigators, a Nissan pickup truck was traveling northbound on Harbor City Blvd. when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Babcock St.

The Nissan then collided with a Fiat convertible that was headed southbound on Harbor City Blvd.

See a map of the area below:

The Fiat driver, identified as 23-year-old Brandon Vincent of West Melbourne, was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and later died there.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash.

According to the police department, their traffic enforcement unit is actively looking for people who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have video of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Blair directly at (321) 616-6118.

