Melbourne shopping center with Sprouts, EoS Fitness in the pipeline

Construction work is ramping up on a new retail development that will bring a popular specialty grocer and a Phoenix-based fitness chain to a growing Brevard County city.

Longline Financial, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based investment firm Longline Holding LLC, announced March 1 it has loaned $29.65 million to Tampa-based developer Barclay Group for the construction of Pineda Commons — a retail development in the works on the north side of Melbourne.

The project will feature two national tenants as its anchors, with permits issued by the city of Melbourne for a 23,479-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, valued at $4.2 million, and a 42,414-square-foot EoS Fitness location, valued at $10.1 million.

