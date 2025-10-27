Melissa strengthens with 175 mph winds

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane hunters are finding Melissa with 175 mph winds and a pressure of 906 mb. This is almost equal to Maria at its peak before hitting Puerto Rico in 2017.

As of now, we have to go back to Dean in 2007 and Mitch in 1998 to find storms with lower central pressure (905mb), and Melissa may still be strengthening Monday afternoon.

This storm may also hit as an unprecedented Category 5 in western Jamaica Tuesday morning.

