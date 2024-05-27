Memorial Day sees busy travel on the roads

ORLANDO, Fla. — This Memorial Day holiday period is a busy one for our roads.

AAA forecasted that 2.5 million Floridians are traveling more than 50 miles during this stretch.

If you’re on the road or getting ready to hit the road, gas prices average around $3.51 in Florida.

That’s seven cents cheaper than last week.

The Turkey Lake Service Plaza is a pit stop for long drives and a moment of reflection for some.

David Rivera served in the military along with his family.

“Gas prices are pretty good; driving is calm,” Rivera said.

Austin Mannin is currently serving at a base in Miami.

“I’m more worried about the fact that there aren’t too many cops on the road,” he said. “Speeders on the left-hand side, trying to pass each other on the right-hand side. That’s my only concern everyone going different speed limits.”

Mannin is heading back to Miami where he has been serving for about two years.

AAA reports Florida has three of the top travel destinations for the weekend.

“A good day for everyone that served,” Mannin said. “For me and for myself but it’s a day for those that gave their lives it’s all for them right.”

Across the country, more than 40 million people are expected to travel.

